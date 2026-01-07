66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Hands Off Venezuela' protest held Tuesday on Perkins Road

2 hours 37 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, January 06 2026 Jan 6, 2026 January 06, 2026 9:48 PM January 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Protestors lined Perkins Road Tuesday afternoon to protest the United States' recent involvement in Venezuela.

Members of Indivisible Baton Rouge blasted the Trump administration for the capture of Nicolas Maduro, saying there are more important matters the United States should prioritize.

"I mean, what does this have to do with American lives with American prosperity? What does this have to do with the price of groceries or health care, in order to go in and bring or kidnap a president of a sovereign nation and bring him there?", Attendee Winston Marcelle said.

Trending News

Indivisible Baton Rouge plans to hold protests every Tuesday near Perkins Road Community Park from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days