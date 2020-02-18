Hand-made decorations shine during Mid City Gras parade

BATON ROUGE – Like most parades, Mid City Gras entertained hundreds with floats, dancers, and bands. But what set it apart was the personal touches. Many of the Krewes hand-made their decorations, costumes, and throws.

“It’s all made of really easy construction because it’s all cardboard and hot glue,” said Amanda Takacs describing a flying squirrel decoration, which is the parade mascot. “We have so many lovely oak trees in this area and it’s just kind of like the acorns are what people know about Mid-City. So it ties us all together.”

Even the throws are unique.

“We've had a lot of throw parties where we get together and make stuff,” said Ruth Bowman.

Bowman is in the Krewe of Trashy Nuts. Her group chose to make their gear out of recycled material to advocate for clean air and water.

“We all walk in the parade. We don't have any motorized units,” said Bowman. “We're trying to do some friendly persuasion rather than something that is in your face.”

The theme of the parade was ‘under the sea.’ More than 50 groups made their way down North Blvd. Starting at 19th Street and ending at Foster Drive. The parade rolled at 1 p.m. Sunday.