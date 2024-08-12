Hammond school's mold problem chases children from cafeteria; they have lunch in tent

HAMMOND — Mold spores in a Hammond Elementary School have chased pupils from the cafeteria, forcing them to eat in a 400-person tent nearby.

While separated from the main academic buildings, the portable seating area does have air conditioning and solid flooring.

In a letter to parents, faculty and students, the district said pupils will be kept out of the cafeteria until it is cleaned and passes inspection.

"We understand the concerns that come with reports of mold, and we want to reassure you that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our school community," it said.

Cafeteria workers are also working in a temporary kitchen.