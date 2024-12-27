69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas

3 hours 51 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, December 26 2024 Dec 26, 2024 December 26, 2024 8:47 PM December 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - A pig mascot was stolen from a Hammond restaurant on Christmas, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Salty Joe's posted security footage of someone putting their pig mascot into a trailer and hauling it away.

"After multiple attempts of pignapping, the grinch finally accomplished her mission," the restaurant posted.

The Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa also posted regarding the crime. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1.800.554.5245.

