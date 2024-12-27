69°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas
HAMMOND - A pig mascot was stolen from a Hammond restaurant on Christmas, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Salty Joe's posted security footage of someone putting their pig mascot into a trailer and hauling it away.
"After multiple attempts of pignapping, the grinch finally accomplished her mission," the restaurant posted.
Trending News
The Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa also posted regarding the crime. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1.800.554.5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...