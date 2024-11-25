82°
Hammond police seek 5 who may have broken into home and stolen guns

By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Hammond police said Monday officers are seeking five people suspected of breaking into a home and stealing guns and a video game console.

According to the city police, the five broke a window to enter the home on Westdale Court late Saturday afternoon. The agency says other burglaries have occurred in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 985-277-5740.



