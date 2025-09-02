90°
Hammond Police searching for woman accused of making fraudulent purchases on two people's debit cards
HAMMOND — Hammond Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing two people's debit card information and making fraudulent purchases at Walmart and McDonald's.
According to police, the charges were both made on Aug. 29, and both victims had their debit cards when the purchases were made.
After reviewing security footage, detectives said they identified a woman wearing a maroon shirt and gray hoodie as a suspect.
The woman fraudulently purchased phone activation cards and was last seen walking from Walmart in the direction of West Thomas Street, Hammond Police said.
