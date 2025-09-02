90°
Hammond Police searching for woman accused of making fraudulent purchases on two people's debit cards

2 hours 58 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, September 02 2025 Sep 2, 2025 September 02, 2025 10:56 AM September 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Hammond Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing two people's debit card information and making fraudulent purchases at Walmart and McDonald's.

According to police, the charges were both made on Aug. 29, and both victims had their debit cards when the purchases were made. 

After reviewing security footage, detectives said they identified a woman wearing a maroon shirt and gray hoodie as a suspect.

The woman fraudulently purchased phone activation cards and was last seen walking from Walmart in the direction of West Thomas Street, Hammond Police said.

