46°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond police searching for missing 14-year-old
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile last seen Friday night.
According to police, Ethan Bell, 14, was last seem around 7 p.m. Friday at 1325 Estate Circle wearing pajamas. He was last seen by his brother at his residence,
Trending News
Anyone with information on Bell's whereabout, contact HPD at 985-277-5701.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL
-
LSU football brings in 6th-ranked recruiting class