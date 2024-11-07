83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Police: Missing woman found safe

57 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, November 07 2024 Nov 7, 2024 November 07, 2024 9:59 AM November 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department said Thursday that they have safely located a missing woman.

"(Theresa) Graves was located last night and in good health," police said Thursday.

Graves, 74, was reported missing Wednesday after being last seen on Nov. 1 at around 3 a.m. on West Thomas Street.

Graves was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark pants. According to HPD, she is approximately 5'2” and 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Trending News

Image of Theresa Graves provided by HPD.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days