Hammond Police Department asks for help locating missing 15-year-old

40 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, February 02 2026 Feb 2, 2026 February 02, 2026 10:10 AM February 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department asked for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old from Hammond on Monday.

According to officers, Jayden Berry was last seen on Jan. 28 around 5 a.m. as he boarded a school bus near South Mooney Avenue.

Berry was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, a blue Hammond High Magnet School uniform shirt and khaki uniform pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701. 

