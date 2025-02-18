Hammond PD chief says alleged police brutality victim ran from officer during drug deal, was tased

HAMMOND — Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. said Tuesday that an alleged victim of police brutality was not beaten by police but fell after he was tased for running from an officer during an alleged drug deal.

The chief said that one of his officers pulled over a van whose license plate was registered to a man with an outstanding felony warrant near Magazine Street on Feb. 10. The chief added that he believes an alleged drug deal was taking place when the driver and the passenger of the vehicle both got out of the car and took off.

Bergeron said that during the chase, one of the men reached for his waistband, so the officer tased him. The chief said the man hit the ground and was hurt, so the officer rendered aid until ambulances arrived.

The man, 64-year-old Bobby McCaskey, has a lengthy criminal record, Bergeron noted. Bergeron also denied claims that the incident was police brutality.

"A lot of narratives being said are incorrect," the chief said at an unannounced news conference where protestors gathered.

Bergeron said that McCaskey had cocaine in his pocket when he was being chased. He said McCaskey was arrested in a similar situation in January. McCaskey had bonded out of jail and is a known drug dealer in Hammond, the chief added.

"While it is unfortunate that the suspect suffered an injury, the injury resulted from him hitting the ground and not from a beating, as is being alleged by some," Bergeron said. "If you don’t sell drugs and don’t run from the police, you don’t have to worry about getting tased."

Bergeron said that McCaskey will face felony drug charges after he is discharged from the hospital. The chief did not say whether the passenger in the alleged drug deal was arrested.

The chief also said that an Internal Affairs investigation into the events on Feb. 10 is also underway