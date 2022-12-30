Hammond man wanted for attempted murder; deputies asking for public's help to find him

Treandis Walker

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a Hammond man wanted for an attempted murder earlier this year.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Treandis Walker is wanted for attempted second-degree murder following an incident in May 2022.

The sheriff's office didn't provide further details about the incident or the suspect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walker is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150, or Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.