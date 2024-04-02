74°
Hammond man dies after being rear-ended, crashing car into tree
HAMMOND — A Hammond man was killed after he crashed his truck into a tree following a two-car crash on I-12 eastbound near LA-434 early Tuesday morning.
Louisiana State Police said Alton Henry, 68, was killed after a car struck his Chevrolet Silverado from behind, forcing it off the road and hitting a large tree. Henry was reportedly unrestrained and was pronounced dead when officials arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m.
The other driver, 28-year-old Ankit Khanci of Fresno, California, was also reportedly unrestrained but was not hurt after rear-ending Henry's truck with his Volvo VNL.
State Police are still investigating the crash and have taken toxicology samples from both drivers.
