Hammond man arrested for drug sales operation including cocaine, LSD

1 hour 44 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, August 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - A Hammond man was arrested Thursday after deputies discovered a drug distribution operation that included cocaine and LSD.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a search warrant on the apartment of Jordan Recatto, 30, after months of investigating. Detectives found evidence of a production and sales operation that included, on hand, 30 ounces of marijuana, five ounces of psilocybin, or mushrooms, two grams of cocaine, Ecstasy, Molly, Xanax and Tramadol pills, dozens of THC cartridges, pens and edibles and several doses of LSD.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Recatto was booked on four counts of Distribution of Schedule I Drugs, four counts of Possession of Schedule 1 Drugs, three counts of Possession of Schedule II Drugs, three counts of Possession of Schedule IV Drugs, Operation of a Clandestine Lab, and Drug Paraphernalia.

