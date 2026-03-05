82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond man arrested for allegedly raping a child, Attorney General's office says

1 hour 27 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 2:43 PM March 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — A Hammond man was arrested for allegedly raping a child, according to Attorney General Liz Murrill's office.

James Michael Hill, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents at his home in Hammond on multiple charges:
- One count of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13
- One count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13
- One count of oral sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13
- 12 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material under the age of 13
- One count of production of child sexual abuse material under the age of 13
- One count of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Hill was initially booked into the Hammond City Jail, but has since been transferred to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. 

Trending News

The AG's office said the investigation was a combined effort among the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Hammond Police Department. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days