Hammond house fire near Smith Square extinguished by firefighters
HAMMOND — A Hammond house caught fire Tuesday morning near Smith Square.
Firefighters responded to the JW Davis Drive house fire at 9:14 a.m.
The fire in the single-story home was confined to one room and the attic. No injuries were reported, Hammond Fire said.
