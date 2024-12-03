61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond house fire near Smith Square extinguished by firefighters

1 hour 1 minute 29 seconds ago Tuesday, December 03 2024 Dec 3, 2024 December 03, 2024 2:30 PM December 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — A Hammond house caught fire Tuesday morning near Smith Square.

Firefighters responded to the JW Davis Drive house fire at 9:14 a.m.

The fire in the single-story home was confined to one room and the attic. No injuries were reported, Hammond Fire said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days