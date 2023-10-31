55°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond hotel catches on fire Tuesday
HAMMOND - A Hammond hotel was evacuated on Tuesday when it caught fire.
Firefighters from the Hammond, Natalbany and Ponchatoula fire departments all worked to put out flames at the Home Suites 2 off South Magnolia.
Trending News
Flames towered the four floors of the building and sent a huge cloud of smoke into the air. Firefighters had control of the situation within 35 minutes and are still working to determine what sparked the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New operations aim to lower pit bull population in Tangipahoa Parish
-
Businessman says Baton Rouge restaurant owner owes him thousands
-
BRPD officer booked for negligent homicide after causing deadly crash on Government...
-
Arrival of heavy gear signals progress on LA-1 bridge stabilization
-
Authorities fight large fire at Hammond hotel