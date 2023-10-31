Hammond hotel catches on fire Tuesday

HAMMOND - A Hammond hotel was evacuated on Tuesday when it caught fire.

Firefighters from the Hammond, Natalbany and Ponchatoula fire departments all worked to put out flames at the Home Suites 2 off South Magnolia.

Flames towered the four floors of the building and sent a huge cloud of smoke into the air. Firefighters had control of the situation within 35 minutes and are still working to determine what sparked the fire.