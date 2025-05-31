82°
Hammond Fire officials investigating multiple campers that caught fire early Saturday morning
HAMMOND — Multiple campers caught fire in Hammond early Saturday morning.
Hammond Fire officials said that their firefighters were called to the Hidden Oaks Campground around 4:29 a.m. to find several campers up in flames.
Officials said that Hammond Fire called the 8th Ward Volunteer Fire Department for a tanker to assist with water supply to suppress the fire, which was quickly brought under control.
What caused the fire is still under investigation.
