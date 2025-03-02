64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond FD stops shed fire from spreading to home 20 feet away

1 hour 59 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, March 02 2025 Mar 2, 2025 March 02, 2025 4:50 PM March 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Hammond firefighter's quick response time helped save a home 20 feet away from a shed that burned down Sunday. 

The Hammond Fire Department said the fire happened on Marilyn Drive around 1 p.m. They said flames from the shed spread onto the ground and firefighters had to act fast to save the nearby home. 

An hour and a half later, firefighters responded to a different shed fire on Bennett Road. Firefighters said the flames spread to the woods but all was quickly extinguished. 

Trending News

Fire officials said the causes are still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days