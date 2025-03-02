Hammond FD stops shed fire from spreading to home 20 feet away

HAMMOND - Hammond firefighter's quick response time helped save a home 20 feet away from a shed that burned down Sunday.

The Hammond Fire Department said the fire happened on Marilyn Drive around 1 p.m. They said flames from the shed spread onto the ground and firefighters had to act fast to save the nearby home.

An hour and a half later, firefighters responded to a different shed fire on Bennett Road. Firefighters said the flames spread to the woods but all was quickly extinguished.

Fire officials said the causes are still under investigation. No injuries were reported.