Hammond 'Candyman' arrested for slew of drug-related charges
HAMMOND - Officers arrested a man for several drug-related charges after they received several tips about him selling narcotics in the city.
The Hammond Police Department arrested Jimmy "Candyman" Smith, 68, after receiving tips about him. Officers found Smith sitting inside his car at his home on North Ruland Street and took him into custody without incident.
A search of Smith's home yielded marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, a handgun, and hundreds of dollars.
In addition to the drug charges, Smith was booked for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
