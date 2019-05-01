74°
Gunman facing murder charge after firing weapon 15 times

1 hour 20 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, May 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused killing a 27-year-old man at the end of last month. 

The incident happened on March 26 around 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. 35th Street near Zion Street. At the location, police found Deldrian Cox suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities discovered Cox had gotten into an argument with a man known as "Bone." The suspect was later identified as Ray Bell.

According to the arrest report, after the argument, Bell left the scene. Sometime later, Bell returned and began firing at Cox from behind.

After Cox had fallen to the ground, authorities say Bell stood over him and continued to fire his weapon. It all, Cox was shot 15 times.

Bell was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

