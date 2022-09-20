Gunman arrested after Tigerland shootout in August

BATON ROUGE - A man caught on surveillance video during an August shootout in a Tigerland apartment complex was arrested Sunday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shootout happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The victims said they saw a man, later identified as Robert Lee, 36, walk up to their group before running back to his apartment to arm himself.

Lee came out of his apartment with a rifle and started shooting into an apartment where the group of victims had gone to hide. Some of the victims returned fire before Lee fled.

Investigators say the victims did not identify any prior altercations between them and Lee and did not know his motive.

Lee was arrested Sunday on several violence-related charges including one count of attempted first-degree murder.