Gun found at Loranger High School among rising school gun incidents
LORANGER — Tangipahoa Parish deputies found a gun on the campus of Loranger High School Thursday morning.
This is the third incident since the beginning of the school year within the parish. A gun was found at Hammond Eastside Magnet High School in August, and a gun threat was called in at Ponchatoula High School that same month.
This is a reflection of the ongoing trend nationwide of guns being found on campus and gun related threats.
Sheriff Gerald Sticker says they have received a lot of threats outside of the state, and they were confirmed false. He said this drains the agency of their resources.
"It costs this department resources, and we're going to bring those resources to bare unapologetically. But still we're pulling deputies off the street that need to be responding to calls for service," said Sticker.
Sticker said they get a lot of calls about school threats, but they react to them to prevent any real incident.
"Many times we get calls in the evenings and on weekends about school related threats, and so we don't wait till the next morning to follow up on those," said Sticker. "We go out that night to the student's home, knock on the parent's door, and if we got to search bedrooms and work with the family to make sure that we're preventing every incident."
Sticker said parents need to check their children's social media and become aware of what they post. He said that they also need to teach their children about gun safety.
