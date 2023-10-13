Gulf Shores bans alcohol on beaches during Spring Break

GULF SHORES – The City of Gulf Shores decided to ban alcohol on its beaches during the spring break season.



Starting March 1st through April 17th all alcoholic products will be banned from the beaches, no matter how old the person consuming the beverage is. This ban prohibits any person from having alcohol in their possession too.



During the spring break season, college-aged visitors visit the beaches in large numbers, and the city said the consumption of alcohol this year is directly associated with dangerous and undesirable behavior.



The city said the most important thing is to reiterate, that Gulf Shores beaches are family-friendly destinations, and they will do whatever is necessary to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.



Any person caught with alcohol could face up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.



This is the first time Gulf Shores has implemented a ban like this, but it is not the only city banning alcohol during spring break. Panama City has a similar ban in place.