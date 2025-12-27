75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to early morning house fire on Parkmeadow Avenue

2 hours 16 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, December 27 2025 Dec 27, 2025 December 27, 2025 9:34 AM December 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Parkmeadow Avenue on Saturday.

According to the department, fire crews arrived around 2 a.m. to find the home completely engulfed in flames with the occupants safely outside. 

The occupants reported finding a small fire in the garage, which eventually spread to a vehicle and then to the rest of the home.

Firefighters, while managing to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes, determined that the house was a total loss.

Trending News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days