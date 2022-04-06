74°
Guests blindsided after downtown hotel abruptly closes
BATON ROUGE - Guests were caught off-guard Tuesday after a hotel in downtown abruptly shut down.
The business's former owners told WBRZ the Holiday Inn Express on North Boulevard closed up Tuesday morning after it was sold off. The property was reportedly bought by an out-of-state developer specializing in hotels and apartments.
Sources reported that some guests had their reservations canceled with no warning Tuesday after the property sold. Moving trucks were spotted outside the location shortly before 1 p.m. that same afternoon.
The previous owners bought the property in December 2013, and the hotel first opened in 2015. It's unclear whether the new owners plan to keep the location a hotel.
