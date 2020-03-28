Growing number of nursing home facilities believed to be 'cluster' for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - The state has identified what it believes are eleven clusters of coronavirus within nursing homes in Louisiana.

The state updated its investigation of those facilities after lunch Saturday after varying accounts throughout the week. The latest data Saturday showed three more facilities were being monitored for outbreaks.

The state identified eleven clusters Saturday - there were eight Friday - and listed the locations as: Chateau De Notre Dame; Chateau D'Ville; Chateau St. James; Good Samaritan, New Orleans; Lambeth House; Luling Living Center; Nouveau Marc; River Palms Nursing and Rehab; St. James Place; St. Joseph of Harahan; and Vista Shores.

St. James Place is in Baton Rouge; Others on the list were in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected, the state said.

On Thursday, an email sent out to residents at St. James Place in Baton Rouge said two additional employees at the nursing home had tested positive for the virus. The facility has a total of four cases reported involving residents and staff as of Thursday.

Ollie Steele Burden Manor has also confirmed on Thursday that one employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member did not work in direct resident care.

The state said earlier in the week it was investigating a possible cluster of cases at St. James Place. The facility was placed on lockdown earlier this month, stopping residents from leaving or receiving visitors.

At Chateau D'Ville in Donaldsonville as many as five people were said to have the virus.

On Wednesday, a letter sent out by staff at Landmark of Baton Rouge said one of its residents also tested positive for the virus as well. The letter says no one else at the facility has been diagnosed with the virus at this time, and the infected person is in stable condition.

It said the department continues to work with nursing homes to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.