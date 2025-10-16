Groundbreaking for 2026 Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home held Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - The groundbreaking for the 2026 Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home hold was held Thursday morning.

Today served as the kickoff and "Bricks & Sticks" event to get started on the next year's campaign. People working on the home said it would have different upgrades and selections than past homes and they have "special stuff in the works."

This year's home will be in the Oak Colony subdivision off of Airline Highway. Tickets will begin being sold in March 2026.