Grosse Tete residents frustrated over drawbridge 'fix'

GROSSE TETE - Residents expressed their frustrations to Iberville Parish government officials about how the damaged draw bridge has been handled.

During a meeting Tuesday evening, residents said the pedestrian ferry is opened for local foot traffic but passengers say that the hours are not practical. It runs from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"The ferry has been helping. But in some ways it's not. I have a daughter. She works from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and she can not get on the ferry," a resident said.

Attendees said the ferry is not handicap accessible. Caretakers and disabled passengers say they are having to take the 45 minute to an hour drive through Baton Rouge to get on the other side of the river.

Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle said that he and officials will assess the concerns and are trying to make things more accessible for passengers.

"Unfortunately, they're used to this situation," he said referencing a previous bridge accident that happened ten years ago.

Daigle said that there will be more community meetings. The next one will involve the school board discussing travel plans for students.

The LaDOTD estimates it could take four to six months to repair the bridge, but say they are trying their hardest to expedite the process.