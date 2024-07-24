76°
Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry hours change again after parish obtains new vessel

By: WBRZ Staff

GROSSE TETE— Starting Wednesday, Iberville Parish officials are changing the operating hours for the Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry after receiving a new vessel with a higher capacity. 

Parish officials announced on social media that the new boat can hold up to 18 people at a time. The ferry will now run from 4-8 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon and 2-8 p.m. It will be closed between 8-10 a.m. and noon to 2:00 p.m.

Officials explained that the hours of operation had to be divided throughout the day due to restrictions from the Coast Guard which limit captains to a maximum of 12 hours a day.

Thursday night, a community meeting to discuss school transportation plans will be held at the Intracoastal Road Fire Station in Plaquemine starting at 6:00 p.m. 

The ferry was opened last month after a boat hit the Gross Tete Bridge. Officials estimate it will take at least 3 months to complete repairs.  

