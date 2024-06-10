Grosse Tete Bridge closure calls for new methods of transportation for residents

PLAQUEMINE - Crews are working to build a vehicle ferry after the Grosse Tete Bridge was damaged four days ago and is not expected to be repaired until 2025.

On June 6, a tugboat barreled into the drawbridge and caused significant damage to the structure. WBRZ reported that the bridge will be closed for at least three months for repairs.

Monday, WBRZ learned that parts of the 60-year-old bridge cannot be replaced, as they are not manufactured anymore, and the repair process could take anywhere between six to eight months.

Volunteer firefighter Elgene Guillot said the bridge is on its last leg.

"The rams and stuff are so old that they are going to have to remake them," Guillot said. "They are going have to take the bridge out and they are going to redo the pillar. Everything's going to have to be redone."

In the meantime, Iberville Parish officials are looking to bring alternative ways to make traveling easier for their residents.

"They will have part of the barge picking people up and transport you to the other side and there will be a parking lot over there if you have a car parked for you to go to town," Guillot said.

When the crosswalk and vehicle ferry become active, the ferry will run from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then start back up at 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. This will be the schedule for seven days a week, and will possibly change when school starts up.