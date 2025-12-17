Gretna Police asking for help locating missing 17-year-old

GRETNA — Gretna Police Department is asking for help in locating 17-year-old Jamil Wright.

Officials stated that he was last seen at school around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a black Young Audiences school shirt, a black jacket, black pants, black shoes with white soles and a clear backpack.

Wright suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gretna Police Department at (504) 366-4374.