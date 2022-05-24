81°
Greenwell Springs Road closed in Central due to 18-wheeler crash
CENTRAL - A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down part of Greenwell Springs Road Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. just east of Central Thruway. Police said the truck struck the side of a car, leaving at least one person hurt.
No other details on the wreck were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
