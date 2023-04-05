Greensburg teenager found shot to death early Sunday, deputies looking for suspects

GARYVILLE - A Greensburg teenager was found shot to death outside a Garyville home on Sunday afternoon.

According to St John Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found 19-year-old Javant Dunn around 3:30 a.m. outside a home on South Emilie Street.

Deputies said no motive or suspect is known at this time.

Anyone with information should call (504) 494-3696.