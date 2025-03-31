80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Greensburg placed under boil water advisory after downed powerline affects well

33 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, March 31 2025 Mar 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 4:34 PM March 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG — The town of Greensburg was placed under a boil water advisory on Monday.

The advisory was put into place after a downed powerline caused by severe weather conditions affected the city's well.

The well is now running on generator power.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days