Greensburg family providing fresh grown food to their hometown

GREENSBURG - The Muse family farm was established in 2015 after it was created by the Muse brothers: Allen, Chris, Burnell and Mittie. However, they didn't start as farmers; they all graduated Southern University and worked in different fields for many years.

Before starting the farm, Chris spent 32 years working for IBM in Atlanta, Georgia. Allen is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, and he also spent 40 years working as a maintenance supervisor with General Motors in Georgia. Burnell Muse worked with the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service for 36 years. Mittie worked with the USDA Agriculture Soil Conservation Service.

They all decided to buy 200 acres of land in their hometown and build a farm. 100 acres are dedicated to long leaf and loblolly pine timber. The other 100 acres are pristine pasture land for the cattle, sheep, goats, and chickens, and there are a total of 90 animals on the farm. Additionally, they also grow vegetables like okra and poblano peppers and offer farm tours. The goal is to provide healthy eating options in their community.

"We wanted to make sure that they had fresh local vegetables and heathy meats free of antibiotics," says Chris Muse.

You can find their food online https://www.muse3farm.com/ and at The St. Helena Farmers Market at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 43 on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1pm and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can follow them on social media @muse3farms.