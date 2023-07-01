96°
Greensburg couple charged with second degree murder in connection to June shooting, police say
GREENSBURG - A Greensburg couple is being charged with second-degree murder in connection to a June shooting.
24-year-old Dontavious Robinson of Independence and 27-year-old Roneisha Dunn of Greensburg are now in custody and charged with second-degree murder.
The charge is in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old Clifton Alex Spears of Greensburg. Spears was found shot to death in his home on June 17, on Highway 1042, near LA Highway 10.
This is an ongoing investigation.
