Greensburg couple charged with second degree murder in connection to June shooting, police say

2 hours 1 minute 57 seconds ago Saturday, July 01 2023 Jul 1, 2023 July 01, 2023 11:59 AM July 01, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

GREENSBURG - A Greensburg couple is being charged with second-degree murder in connection to a June shooting.

24-year-old Dontavious Robinson of Independence and 27-year-old Roneisha Dunn of Greensburg are now in custody and charged with second-degree murder.

The charge is in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old Clifton Alex Spears of Greensburg. Spears was found shot to death in his home on June 17, on Highway 1042, near LA Highway 10.

This is an ongoing investigation.

