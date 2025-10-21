78°
Latest Weather Blog
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns to capital area this week for 60th year
BATON ROUGE — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is coming back to the capital area this week.
The fair starts Thursday, with the festivities continuing through Nov. 2.
Rides, glass blowing demonstrations, music, helicopter rides, a petting zoo and more can be expected as the fair enters its 60th year.
The fair is at the fairgrounds at 16072 Airline Highway, with opening night admission costing $10. Admission including rides is $25.
Trending News
Learn more about the fair here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big Time Rush set to perform at the Raising Cane's River Center...
-
Community looking ahead to January opening of Inspiration Center with National Night...
-
Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education creates AI committee to integrate...
-
70 for 70: Grambling's Eddie Robinson became first college football coach to...
-
LSU presidential search committee members required to sign non-disclosure agreements
Sports Video
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...
-
Catholic rolls past Central
-
Liberty drops 52 points to spoil Zachary's undefeated streak
-
Woodlawn, Madison Prep among area football teams picking up wins Thursday