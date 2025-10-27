74°
Latest Weather Blog
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair reopens after remaining closed over the weekend due to weather
BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is scheduled to reopen on Monday after severe weather conditions forced the fair to remain closed over the weekend.
The fair was closed on Saturday and Sunday after heavy rain soaked the fairgrounds, creating hazardous conditions for parking and ride operations.
The High School Volunteer Awards Ceremony and Lego Extravaganza, originally scheduled for Sunday, have been rescheduled for the closing weekend. The High School awards event will take place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 1, and the Lego Extravaganza will take place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Trending News
The 11-day fair is scheduled to run through Nov. 2.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes blocked on I-110 southbound near Capitol Access...
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...
-
Baton Rouge Police make arrest in July shooting
-
Baton Rouge man killed in Sunday morning crash in St. Helena Parish
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...
-
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American...
-
Brian Kelly fired from LSU, Frank Wilson named interim head coach
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future