Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off Thursday, runs through weekend

BATON ROUGE — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens its gates on Thursday at the fairgrounds off Airline Highway.

The fair starts operation at 5 p.m. and tickets start at $15, but for Thursday night only, tickets will be $10.

There will be plenty of rides, food, funnel cake and live music.

The fair is open from Thursday to Sunday. Click here for more information about the fair.