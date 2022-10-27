61°
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off at its new location
GONZALES - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, a tradition for decades in the capital area, has started its annual festivities for the first time at its new location.
The fair open Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and runs through Nov. 6. Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. It closes at 10 p.m. each night.
For opening night, admission is $5, and visitors can get in with full access to rides for $15. After the first day, entry costs $15, and the ride pass will cost $40.
You can read more about the fair and how to buy tickets by clicking here.
