Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off at its new location

57 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, October 27 2022 Oct 27, 2022 October 27, 2022 8:55 AM October 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, a tradition for decades in the capital area, has started its annual festivities for the first time at its new location.

The fair open Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and runs through Nov. 6. Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. It closes at 10 p.m. each night. 

For opening night, admission is $5, and visitors can get in with full access to rides for $15. After the first day, entry costs $15, and the ride pass will cost $40.

You can read more about the fair and how to buy tickets by clicking here.

