Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to pack 200,000 meals Tuesday in honor of MLK Jr.
BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is participating in the statewide MLK Day campaign, Million Meals for MLK.
Tuesday morning, at least 200 volunteers will be packing 200,000 non-perishable meals to go towards the state's one million meals goal.
According to the food bank's website, it is "inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s passion for justice and ability to ignite communities into action."
Its goal is to use the month of MLK Day in January 2025 as a catalyst for activating the donors and volunteers needed to ensure that our neighbors in need have access to nutritious meals.
Additionally, meals will be packed at seven locations around Louisiana throughout the week. Here is a listing of locations and times for those events.
Tuesday, January 21 – Alexandria
Food Bank of Central Louisiana
3223 Baldwin Ave. Alexandria, LA
10 a.m. – noon
Tuesday, January 21 – New Orleans
Second Harvest Food Bank
700 Edwards Ave. New Orleans, LA
10 a.m. – noon
Tuesday, January 21 – Thibodaux
Good Samaritan Food Bank - Thibodaux
100 Burch St. Thibodaux, LA
2:30-4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 22 – Lafayette
Second Harvest Food Bank
215 E. Pinhook Road Lafayette, LA
10 a.m. – noon
Wednesday, January 22 – Monroe
West Monroe Convention Center (for Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana)
901 Ridge Avenue West Monroe, LA
10 a.m. – noon
Thursday, January 23 – Lake Charles
Second Harvest Food Bank
2309 Hwy. 397 Lake Charles, LA
10 a.m. – noon
Thursday, January 23 – Shreveport
Bossier Council on Aging
706 Bearkat Dr. Bossier City, LA
10 a.m. – noon
To learn more about the campaign or if you wish to donate, click here.
