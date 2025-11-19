Latest Weather Blog
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank prepares for holidays
BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is preparing for its busiest time of the year.
The holiday season puts the food bank into overdrive as they work to feed families across 11 parishes in Southeast Louisiana.
"We're really focused on our holiday boxes," Liz Pfifer, new president and CEO of the food bank, said. "Those boxes that we're giving out free to the community and we're working in partnership with great corporations throughout the community that are sponsoring these boxes and they'll be free, and we are just working really hard to bring in extra funds and support food drives all over our 11-parish area as well."
If you know someone in Iberville Parish who needs food, they can go to the drive-thru food distribution. It's happening at the St Gabriel Community Center on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
If you'd like to help, visit their website.
