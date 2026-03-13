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Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank distributes USDA Donated Food Commodities to families in need

2 hours 8 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 6:44 PM March 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAYOU PIGEON — The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank distributed USDA Donated Food Commodities to families in need in Bayou Sorrel and Bayou Pigeon on Friday.

The distribution was held in partnership with the Iberville Parish Council and the Office of Social Services.

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The food received was part of the USDA's Donated Food Commodities Program, which works to improve the health of people by distributing food and administrative funds to participating states.

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