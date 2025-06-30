Grandson of late fire chief makes gear dryer for Livingston Parish firefighters

DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish firefighters got a new tool to dry their fire protection gear thanks to Eagle Scout Walter, the grandson of late District Fire Chief Paul Vogt.

Firefighters worked with Walter, 15, and other teenagers for four hours to make the gear dryer. Fire officials say the department has been needing one for a long time to help prevent health risks and extend the life of their gear.

Chief Vogt, or "PeePaul" to Walter, served at the Livingston Parish Fire Protection Dist. 4 for 20 years. He died in 2022.

"Thank you, Walter and scouts. Your work, your heart, and your tribute mean more than words can say," the department said.