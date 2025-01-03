55°
Latest Weather Blog
Grandmother, 14-year-old granddaughter injured in shooting Thursday evening
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening that left a grandmother and her 14-year-old granddaughter injured.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on St. Gerard Avenue off Airline Highway just after 5 p.m. Thursday. The two victims were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, but police said their injuries were not life-threatening.
Trending News
There was no word on a suspect or motive. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard