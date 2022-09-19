Grand jury decides teenage suspects in fatal New Orleans carjacking will be tried as adults

NEW ORLEANS - Four teenagers suspected in a violent carjacking that drug a woman to her death will be tried as adults, according to WWLTV.

The carjacking occurred in March and left 73-year-old Linda Frickey dead. Frickey's family met with District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday to discuss how prosecutors plan to handle the case.

"Personally, we want them all as adults," Frickey's family told WWLTV in April. "But we have to go through the justice system."

Police said Frickey's arm was caught in a seatbelt when the teens ripped her from her car, and she was dragged for a "significant distance" before she died at the scene.

Allegedly, all four teens involved will face the same charges, despite the video of the crime showing varying levels of involvement. The oldest, 17-year-old John Honore, has at least 7 prior arrests on 25 charges.

Honore and three girls, 15-year-old Lenyra Theophile, 15-year-old Mar'Qel Curtis and 16-year-old Briniyah Baker, will be tried as adults for second-degree murder.

All four suspects are currently being held without bail. Their next court hearing is set for May 2.