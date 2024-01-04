Grambling State women's basketball sets record with 141-point victory

GRAMBLING - The Grambling women's basketball team ushered in the new year Tuesday night with a performance unseen in any year before it.

Eight players scored in double figures and the Lady Tigers rolled to a 159-18 triumph at home against the College of Biblical Studies that marked the biggest margin of victory (141 points) in Division I women's basketball history.

Grambling (6-5), which plays in the SWAC, set a school record for points, with Arianna Mosley (27), Kahia Warmsley (20) and Amanda Blake and DeMya Young (15 each) leading the way.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 34-0 lead, not allowing their opponent's first points until the 2:14 mark of the opening quarter. They closed that period with a 12-4 run, then scored the first 12 points of the second quarter en route to an 82-10 lead at the half.

Grambling was just as dominant in the second half, allowing three points in the third quarter - the College of Biblical Studies' lone field goal of the period came with 1:04 to play - and five in the fourth. The visitors committed 57 turnovers and shot just 18.6% (8 of 43) from the field.

The College of Biblical Studies is based in Houston and plays in the Southwest Region of the Division II National Christian College Athletic Association.

The previous record for margin of victory was set in 2018, when Savannah State beat Wesleyan (Georgia) 155-26.

Information from ESPN Stats & Information was used in this report.