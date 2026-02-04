61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grambling QB asks community for help as he continues rehab after spinal injury in Las Vegas HBCU Classic

2 hours 39 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, February 04 2026 Feb 4, 2026 February 04, 2026 11:23 AM February 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Grambling State University starting quarterback and former Southern University Jaguar C'zavian Teasett has asked the community for financial help while he recovers from a spinal cord injury he sustained during the Las Vegas HBCU Classic in October 2025.

Teasett, a Baton Rouge native who played at Southern from 2023 to 2024 before moving to Grambling, is currently undergoing inpatient rehab for the injury. 

"This incident has been life-changing. However, I am making progress daily," he said in a GoFundMe set up to raise money for his rehabilitation.

Learn more about his GoFundMe here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days