Grambling QB asks community for help as he continues rehab after spinal injury in Las Vegas HBCU Classic
BATON ROUGE — Grambling State University starting quarterback and former Southern University Jaguar C'zavian Teasett has asked the community for financial help while he recovers from a spinal cord injury he sustained during the Las Vegas HBCU Classic in October 2025.
Teasett, a Baton Rouge native who played at Southern from 2023 to 2024 before moving to Grambling, is currently undergoing inpatient rehab for the injury.
"This incident has been life-changing. However, I am making progress daily," he said in a GoFundMe set up to raise money for his rehabilitation.
Learn more about his GoFundMe here.
