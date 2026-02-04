Grambling QB asks community for help as he continues rehab after spinal injury in Las Vegas HBCU Classic

BATON ROUGE — Grambling State University starting quarterback and former Southern University Jaguar C'zavian Teasett has asked the community for financial help while he recovers from a spinal cord injury he sustained during the Las Vegas HBCU Classic in October 2025.

Teasett, a Baton Rouge native who played at Southern from 2023 to 2024 before moving to Grambling, is currently undergoing inpatient rehab for the injury.

"This incident has been life-changing. However, I am making progress daily," he said in a GoFundMe set up to raise money for his rehabilitation.

Learn more about his GoFundMe here.