Baton Rouge native, Grambling State quarterback injured in Jackson State game

LAS VEGAS - Baton Rouge native and Grambling State quarterback C'Zavian Teasett left his Saturday night game in an ambulance after getting a hard hit in the fourth quarter.

Grambling was playing Jackson State in Las Vegas when he went down after being hit during a 9-yard run with less than two minutes left in the game.

After lying motionless on the field after the impact, Teasett began speaking again and was put into an ambulance.

After the 26-24 victory, Grambling State coach Mickey Joseph sent prayers to Teasett and his family during his postgame news conference.

"When you lose him to injury like this, it hurts you," Joseph said. "It's a bittersweet win. We would trade it for a healthy (Teasett)."

Teasett graduated from Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge in 2023 and has completed 111 of 196 passes for 1,297 yards so far this season.

On Sunday afternoon, Grambling State issued a statement saying Teasett "is responsive and in good spirits."